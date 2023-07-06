Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,640. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

