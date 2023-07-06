Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells $602,000.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Tran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60.

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 379.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 5,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schrödinger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

