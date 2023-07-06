Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

About Schneider Electric S.E.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

