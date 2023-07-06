Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Price Performance

Shares of SSLZY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.