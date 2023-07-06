Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00013712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $87.11 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00197842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030648 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.75305252 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

