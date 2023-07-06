Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 433 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Target were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $130.66. 1,650,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,159. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

