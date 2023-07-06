Rockland Trust Co. Has $20.01 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

