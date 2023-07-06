Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.81. The stock had a trading volume of 271,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

