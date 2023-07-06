Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 51364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$193.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.47.
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
