Robert W. Baird Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $17.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TIXT. TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.69.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $14.92 on Monday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

