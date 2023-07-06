Robert J. Traube Sells 57,281 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Down 9.6 %

ZUO stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 3,463,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $8,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after buying an additional 1,225,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22,523.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 1,081,129 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $10,646,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

