RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RFM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.