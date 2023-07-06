Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 919 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Roche by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

