Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.