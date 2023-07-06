Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

