Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of DMO stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

