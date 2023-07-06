Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.73) to GBX 5,000 ($63.46) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($83.77) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,109.23 ($77.54).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.7 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,017 ($63.68) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,013.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,510.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total value of £279.30 ($354.49). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($66.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,132.38). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

