Reviewing Reed’s (NYSE:REED) & Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola HBC $9.69 billion 1.13 $437.67 million N/A N/A Reed’s $53.04 million 0.14 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.35

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola HBC and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola HBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus target price of $2,517.86, indicating a potential upside of 8,461.23%. Given Coca-Cola HBC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola HBC is more favorable than Reed’s.

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -35.75% N/A -64.66%

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, include supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Reed’s

(Free Report)

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.