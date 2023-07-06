Research Analysts Set Expectations for STERIS’’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$263.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.10 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

