Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

HOG opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

