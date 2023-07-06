Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

NYSE GPC opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $133.52 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

