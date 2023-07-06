Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.08

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.08 and traded as high as $38.80. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 76,346 shares.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
