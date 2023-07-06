Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.64

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.64 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 143,101 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,995.94). In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider John Edward Hallam bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($39,979.69). Also, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($7,995.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

