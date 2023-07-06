QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $178.35 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,290.43 or 1.00032468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00111406 USD and is down -18.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $178.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.