Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $560.23

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.23 and $2.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

