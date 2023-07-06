Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) & Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Head to Head Review

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report) and Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -326.85% -44.17% -35.82% Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Clever Leaves and Qilian International Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clever Leaves and Qilian International Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 2 1 0 2.33 Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clever Leaves presently has a consensus target price of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 939.29%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clever Leaves and Qilian International Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $16.74 million 0.60 -$66.17 million ($1.26) -0.17 Qilian International Holding Group $64.86 million 0.50 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves.

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats Clever Leaves on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, standardized extracts, and oral solutions, as well as tetrahydrocannabinol flower. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

