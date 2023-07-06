Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Zacks Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

