Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $742.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.89 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

