Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.