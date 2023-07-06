Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

