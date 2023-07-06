PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $39,277.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 287,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

See Also

