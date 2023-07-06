Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $35.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.