Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $35.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
- Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.