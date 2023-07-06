Prom (PROM) Price Tops $3.86

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $70.49 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00012764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.80 or 1.00062346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93267735 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,004,391.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

