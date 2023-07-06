Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

