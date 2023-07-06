Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $730,858.56 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $730,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 401,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

