Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $730,858.56 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $730,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Progyny Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 401,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $46.50.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
