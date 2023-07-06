Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primo Water by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after acquiring an additional 369,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,612,000 after acquiring an additional 560,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

