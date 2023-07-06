Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Tops $13.57 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $13.57 million and $235,674.12 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.