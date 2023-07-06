Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.83 and last traded at $151.95. 6,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $749.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $181.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

