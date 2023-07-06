Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Insider Sells £20,335.26 in Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Free Report) insider Carl Kindinger sold 184,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £20,335.26 ($25,809.44).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of LON PRD opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,510.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.90.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

