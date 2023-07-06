PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

