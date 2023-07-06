Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plains GP Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

