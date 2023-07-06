Piper Sandler Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $137.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

