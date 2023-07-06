Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Down 16.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 495,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 121,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

PPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

