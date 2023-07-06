Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:PSX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 1,573,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.