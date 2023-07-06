Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 1,573,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

