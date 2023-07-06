PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 216,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $13.64.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

