Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares.
Petropavlovsk Trading Down 13.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a PE ratio of 120.00.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
