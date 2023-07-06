Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.47

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 51684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Separately, Simmons started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,477.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

