PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.58 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

