Peoples Bank OH Has $9.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 181,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.24. The company had a trading volume of 376,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
