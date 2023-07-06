Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

