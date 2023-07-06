Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,309 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.12 on Thursday, reaching $847.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,508. The company has a market capitalization of $349.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.